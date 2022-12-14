Kate Hudson Dons Green Retro Top With Coordinating Leggings & Slouchy Boots on ‘Seth Meyers’

Kate Hudson put a casual spin on evening attire while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Dec. 13. The award-winning actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” auditioning with her costar Kathryn Hahn and her children’s interest in music.

Hudson was a scene in green during her appearance. The Fabletics founder wore a coordinating ensemble by Alexander Vauthier that consisted of a silky blouse and matching fitted pants. The top had pointy shoulder pads, loose flowy sleeves with ruffled detailing on the end and a fitted bodice.

Kate Hudson appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Golden Globe winner parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. To further elevate the moment, Hudson accessorized with dramatic cuff earrings and several midi rings.

Related Hailey Bieber Serves Street Style in Bomber Jacket & Stiletto Boots With Justine Skye at Los Angeles Lakers Game Cyndi Lauper Wears Red Coat & Houndstooth Pants With Leather Boots at Respect for Marriage Act Signing Kate Hudson Commands Attention in Embellished Top With Sparkling Sheer Skirt & Strappy Sandals on 'Jimmy Fallon'

When it came down to the shoes, the “Something Borrowed” star completed her look with a pair of dramatic slouchy black boots that were also by Alexander Vauthier. The silhouette had a puffy, wide upper, with a thick flap that folded down near the calf and a flat outsole.

When it comes to winter fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Kate Hudson appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

PHOTOS: See How Kate Hudson’s Style Has Changed From 2004 to Today.