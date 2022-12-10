Kate Hudson Has a Mother-Son Outing in a White and Gold Dress and Matching Platforms at 2022 UNCA Awards

Kate Hudson was photographed heading out in New York yesterday alongside her son Ryder Robinson. The mother-son duo were on their way to the 2022 UNCA Awards, where Hudson was being honored.

Going for drama, the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress wore a white, long-sleeve, floor-length gown featuring a diamond cutout and gilded accents that ran down the front of her dress.

Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson are seen in Tribeca on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York heading to the 2022 UNCA Awards. CREDIT: GC Images

The luxe garment was accompanied by an oval-shaped, silver-and-gold clutch and dangling earrings fixed with sparkling diamonds. Hudson wore her hair slicked back and out of her face in order to showcase her vampy rose-toned makeup.

As far as footwear was concerned, the star sported a pair of sandal style metallic gold peep-toe platform heels with a shiny finish that complemented the similar shine in her dress. The style featured chunky soles, ankle clasps, squared off toes and towering heels that had Hudson reaching new heights.

Kate Hudson are seen in Tribeca on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York heading to the 2022 UNCA Awards. CREDIT: GC Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found from a variety brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo. The footwear gives the wearer a big boost in height. From minimal to colorful and bedazzled, affordable and luxurious, there is a platform sandal for everyone.

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

Kate Hudson are seen in Tribeca on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York heading to the 2022 UNCA Awards. CREDIT: GC Images

