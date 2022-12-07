Kate Hudson Kicks Down Walls on HGTV ‘Celeb IOU’ in Timberland Boots & Hawaiian Top With Property Brothers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson flexed her muscles while helping out on a backyard renovation for her fiancé’ Danny Fujikawa’s mother, Melissa Linehan, on Monday’s episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Hudson enlisted the Property Brothers Johnathan and Drew Scott for the backyard makeover.

Hudson and the Property Brothers took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snapshots from the episode. While posing with Johnathan and Drew Scott, the Academy Award-winning actress wore a breezy light pink short-sleeve top. The piece was decorated with a colorful print throughout and featured a high-low hemline. Hudson paired the lightweight separate with baggy light wash denim jeans.

The entertainer parted her hair in the middle and styled it in two braids. Hudson protected her eyes with clear glasses and simply accessorized with small stud earrings.

To assure that she would be able to tackle the job comfortably, Hudson completed her look with the Classic Timberland Boot. The silhouette ran up along her ankle, with padded leather collars for a comfortable fit around the ankle and a rubber lug sole for traction.

The Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot was designed more than 40 years ago and remains a best-seller today, with tireless waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling. They are classic for a reason; crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your down time.

Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot. CREDIT: DSW

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

PHOTOS: See How Kate Hudson’s Style Has Changed From 2004 to Today.