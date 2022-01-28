×
Kate Hudson Smells the Roses With Brother Oliver in Floral Mini Dress and Sandals for ‘Stephen Colbert’

By Jacorey Moon
Kate Hudson is coming up rosy for her late show appearance. The “Almost Famous” star attended “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” along with her brother Oliver Hudson, on Thursday to talk about their new podcast entitled “Sibling Revelry.”

For the outfit, Hudson donned a red rose-printed black mini dress from Saint Laurent that featured hints of glitter strewn throughout. She accessorized with a pair of black stockings that elevated the garment and a chunky gold necklace and earrings.

To finish everything off, Hudson opted for a pair of black ankle-strap sandals for a refined and sophisticated look. The use of stockings helped Hudson tie the outfit together while making sure that her feet were cozy during the brisk NYC winter.

Hudson has a fun and effervescent fashion aesthetic that she showcases by wearing bold creations. For example, on her Instagram feed and on streets alike, we see her wearing an army green turtleneck dress, a pink and orange eye-catching number and tie-dye loungewear that all feel modern while also showing Hudson’s affinity for daring, punchy colors. As for shoes, Hudson has a penchant for fun, colorful styles that ground her attire in the forms of rugged hiking boots, pointed-toe pumps and chunky snow boots.

The actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery to see how Hudson’s street style has changed from 2004 to today. 

