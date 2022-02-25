Kate Hudson Gets Tropical in Floral Halter Dress and Jimmy Choo Sandals in Miami

Kate Hudson posed for a photo showing off her new dress and heels on her Instagram today. The actress is in Miami for the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival representing her King Vodka label.

Hudson wore a purple and brown halter dress that stopped at her ankles. The dress tied neatly in the back in a bow and featured a brown floral or tropical print. Hudson showed off her yellow manicure in a slideshow posted to Instagram, the actress posing in her Johanna Ortiz gown that was made for the warm weather.

With an emerald ring on her finger and some funky green and purple earrings on her lobes, the actress kept the accessorizing to a minimum, keeping the color scheme in the same family as her dress. The star’s hair was styled in beachy waves and her makeup was clean and light.

On her feet, Hudson wore Jimmy Choo’s in the style “Minny.” The brown sandal heel was perfect for the warm weather. The dark chocolate heel paired perfectly with the maxi dress Hudson wore, mirroring the chocolate brown color in the ensemble.

Hudson is best known for her performance in the film “Almost Famous”, for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, the actress has starred in a whole slew of popular films including “About Adam” and 2021’s “Music”. The star is set to appear in “Knives Out 2” alongside big names like Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.

On Thursday, Hudson was seen at the Miami airport, wearing a casual travel look. See how she styled the ensemble for the airport, featuring sweatpants and chunky white sneakers here.