Kate Hudson Commands Attention in Embellished Top With Sparkling Sheer Skirt & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Kate Hudson sparkled while appearing on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. The Academy Award-winning actress sat down with Fallon to chat about her new film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” recording an album and even reminisced on filming “Almost Famous,” which is now a musical on Broadway.

Hudson looked stunning for her appearance. The “Something Borrowed” star wore a glittery two-piece set by Chrome Hearts. The ensemble consisted of a black long-sleeve crop top that had puffy shoulder pads and sparkling fringe accents on the hem. She teamed the garment with a sheer maxi skirt.

Kate Hudson appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

To further elevate the moment, the Fabletics founder accessorized with silver cuff earrings and several midi rings. Hudson styled her hair in soft waves and let it cascade on one side of her shoulder.

Completing the Golden Globe winner’s look was a set of black strappy sandals. The silhouette had thin straps on the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

