Kate Hudson Goes Green With Color Block Dressing to Promote Her Plant-Based Smoothies Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson is finally sharing her secret to glowy skin. On Tuesday, the Golden Globe winner surprised her fans with a tasty new partnership.

Hudson revealed that she has teamed up with Australian-based café, Bluestone Lane to release an exclusive smoothie menu.

The menu will be offered at 55 Bluestone Lane locations and will tout three plant based smoothies; from berry to peanut butter and greens. The drinks will also include adaptogenic supplements from her ingestible wellness brand, INBLOOM.

The “Almost Famous” actress expressed her excitement about the new collaboration on her Instagram account. “So excited to finally share what we’ve been working on!! — @tobeinbloom @bluestonelane. You can now be one of the first to try our new plant-based smoothies and nutrition boost menu at any @bluestonelane cafe! (And get a free single-serve powder to take home while supplies last,” she wrote.

She stayed true to theme of the launch by wearing a full green monochromatic ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a thick green sweater that she draped over her shoulders and a green button-up shirt. The Stuart Weitzman model complemented her top with a wool skirt by Christopher John Rogers. Her skirt was the highlight of the ensemble as it featured a high-rise waist and accordion-pleats for beautiful movement and volume.

The length of her skirt made it hard to get a glimpse at her shoes, but it would be no surprise if she tied the look together with a green silhouette. When it comes to footwear, the Fabletics founder is known for having a penchant for fun and colorful shoe styles like platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps, metallic mules and neutral hues from Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.

