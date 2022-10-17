Kate Hudson Gets Risky in Plunging Brown Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

Kate Hudson turned heads at her latest event.

The “Almost Famous” alum attended the European premiere of her upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday. The new movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 23, also stars Daniel Craig, Leslie Odom, Jr., Janelle Monae and more.

To the red carpet premiere, Hudson wore a daring dress from YSL. Her brown dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The dress also featured gold sheer pieces in the bodice and along the legs. Hudson added a large brown fur coat to the ensemble as well as small gold earrings.

Hudson attends the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ European Premiere and Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Earlier in the day, the actress attended a photocall for the new movie styled in a different look. This time, she wore a two-piece set from Valentino. The set included a bra top with a square neckline and a midi skirt. She added brown leather boots to complete the outfit.

Hudson attends the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Photocall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI

Though her shoes were hidden under her YSL gown, Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, she typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress also favors bold printed mules, bejeweled sandals, and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

