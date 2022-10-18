Kate Hudson Wows in Black & White Dress with Sparkling Jimmy Choo Ankle Boots at ‘Glass Onion’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson attended the drinks reception for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” yesterday night in London, right before a special screening of the film.

The actress looked chic in a strapless sweetheart gown. The two-toned dress featured a black cutout top with a puffed waist accent that was followed by a white midi skirt. The neutral piece is from Christian Siriano’s resort 2023 collection.

Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at 5 Hertford Street on Oct. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Net

As for accessories, Hudson opted for a set of sparkling rings with matching silver hoops.

The actress finished her outfit with black Jimmy Choo’s Bling 100 boots. The shoes featured a decadent line of sparkling crystals tracing a path up the front of the shoe, 3.9-inch heels, and a pointed-toe made of black suede. The boots are a part of the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at 5 Hertford Street on October 17, 2022 in London, England.

Hudson was styled by Sophie Lopez who has also worked with Jessica Alba, Alexa Demie, and Zoey Deutch.

The actress kept her blond locks in a low ponytail style that featured soft waves and face framing pieces left out to bring attention to her glowing makeup that features a coral lip and a light eye look. Hudson’s eye-catching look was created by hairstylist Peter Lux and makeup artist Naoko Scintu. The duo has also created stunning looks for Jenna Ortega, Phoebe Dynevor, and Maude Apatow.

When Hudson is not wearing designer shoes to a red carpet event, she is dressing down in a matching set from her successful athleisure brand Fabletics. The actress launched the brand back in 2013 and it has now blossomed into one of the biggest athletic wear brands.

