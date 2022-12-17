Kate Hudson Suits Up in Feathery Blazer Dress & Burgundy Boots at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ London Photocall

Kate Hudson made her way to the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” photocall at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station today in London. Joined by her co-star Janelle Monáe, Hudson suited up for the event.

Kate Hudson attends a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star’s look was elegant, featuring an oversized tan blazer dress with a boxy fit, the smart style trimmed with coordinating feathers.

Hudson wore her long blond hair simply styled in a neat part down the middle and accessorized her ensemble with chunky silver rings on every other finger adorned with sparkling gems.

Kate Hudson attends a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

As for her footwear, Hudson stepped out in burgundy leather boots by Paris Texas. The style featured sharp pointed toes and block heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height. The pair stopped just below the knees at the calves for a leg-climbing look. Boots are the perfect comfortable and chic addition to every winter weather outfit.

Related Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert Kate Hudson Amps Up Power Suit With Sleek Turtleneck & Invisible Heels at BAFTA's 'A Life in Pictures' Event Janelle Monae Goes Goth in Alexandre Vauthier With Ruched Boots at 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Paris Premiere

Kate Hudson attends a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” features Hudson, Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe. The story follows a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig, is put on the case. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 23.

PHOTOS: See Kate Hudson’s street style evolution.