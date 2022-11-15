Kate Hudson Makes a Sparkly Statement in Crystal-Embellished Dress at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Kate Hudson brought the sparkles to the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The actress plays Birdie Jay in the new mystery film that will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Hudson wore a glistening sheer Elie Saab turtleneck gown for the occasion. The floor-length dress had a fitted silhouette and dramatic long sleeves that cascaded to the floor and blended seamlessly with her train. The embellished gown from Saab’s fall 2022 collection radiated with gold and silver sequins covering the dress entirely.

Kate Hudson attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To keep the attention on her stunning gown, Hudson kept it simple with her accessories opting for a classic pair of diamond earrings and a set of thin gold rings.

Like always, Hudson was styled by Sophie Lopez who also works with Jessica Alba, Ella Purnell, and Marques Almeida. She kept her dirty blond locks in a sleek bun gravitating the focus on her stunning makeup that featured a bronze eye look and a nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Peter Lux and makeup artist Tonya Brewer.

The actress’ footwear was hidden by her cascading gown. Hudson most likely paired the look with sandals that added a bit of height to the look. The actress usually likes to attend red-carpet events with a pair of sparkling boots or heels from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, By Far, and Guiseppe Zanotti.

Kate Hudson attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

When Hudson is not wearing designer shoes to a red carpet event, she is dressing down in a matching set from her successful athleisure brand Fabletics. The actress launched the brand back in 2013 and it has now blossomed into one of the biggest athletic wear brands.

PHOTOS: How Kate Hudson’s Street Style Has Changed From 2004 to Today