Kate Hudson Gives Dancing Queen Energy in Pink Midi Dress With an Electric Orange Slit and Matching Pointy Heels

Kate Hudson dances in a colorful outfit that’ll grab your attention.

The “Almost Famous” star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing and posing in a bright getup.

In the caption of the video, Hudson said, “Let’s have some fashion fun shall we?!🌸 Press days talking about how we are all always, well….InBloom 💫”

Hudson donned a pink rib-knit dress from Ph5 that featured a big orange panel complemented with a thigh-high slit that also had a scalloped hem outline in the electric orange color. The garment also had orange prints scattered along the waistline for a bold, eye-catching moment. She accessorized with a dainty silver necklace, bracelet, ring and dangling earrings.

To finish off her attire, Hudson opted for a pair of bright orange pumps by Paris Texas that had a strappy design silhouette and a very sharp and angular pointed toe.

Recently, Hudson has shown a penchant for relaxed looks as of late and has gravitated toward effective activewear and slinky dresses. When it comes to what she wears off-duty, Hudson can be seen on Instagram wearing fluffy outerwear that helps her embrace the cold winter months as well as dressy button-down shirts that have a sophisticated elevation when paired with slouchy denim — another favorite for Hudson.

The actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery to see how Hudson’s street style has changed from 2004 to today.

