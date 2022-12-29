Kate Hudson Marries Bohemian Style With Winter Dress Codes in Colorful Maxi Skirt & Bold Hiking Boots

Kate Hudson gave a cozy outfit a vibrant touch in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the “Almost Famous” star uploaded a photo of herself enjoying a snowy getaway. The new image sees the award-winning actress standing in a kitchen with a coffee mug in her hand.

“G’mornin” Hudson captioned the post along with two snow emojis and a coffee cup.

The Fabletics founder made sure to bundle up for the chilly temperatures, however she added a bold and unexpected twist. For the occasion, Hudson wore a bold cobalt blue sweater. The top had long loose-fitting sleeves and a round neckline.

She paired the warm weather staple with a striped maxi skirt. The piece included side slant pockets and was decorated with a brown pattern as well as, yellow, blue, orange, white and black stripes. The Golden Globe winner covered her blond tresses with a fuzzy black hat and also added a dainty necklace and statement rings.

Completing Hudson’s look was the Danner Mountain Light Cascade boots. The silhouette is a tribute to one of Danner’s iconic hiking styles introduced in the early 1970s – a style believed by many to be the greatest backpacking boot of all time. Made in Portland, Oregon, the boot features a rich, full-grain leather upper and flat red laces. The rugged Vibram Kletterlift outsole is perfect for outdoor or casual use.

Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The entertainer also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

PHOTOS: See How Kate Hudson’s Style Has Changed From 2004 to Today.