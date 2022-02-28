Kate Hudson Hits the Beach in Bikini Top and White Balenciaga Slides in Miami

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson brought out her best beach style while hanging out in Miami with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka on Sunday.

The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star strolled in the sand in a classic black bikini. The two-piece swimwear was layered beneath a pair of sheer printed blue and black pants. Hudson clutched a navy reptilian belt bag, white sweatshirt and iced coffee as well, completing her look with large sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Kate Hudson hits the beach in Miami on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Fool’s Gold” actress opted for a pair of white Balenciaga pool slides. The $350 rubber style featured a flat sole with a wide strap, accented with black “Balenciaga” lettering. The pair were ideal for a beach walk, providing a casual flat shoe that can be easily slipped on or off.

Kate Hudson hits the beach in Miami on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Hudson’s Balenciaga slides. CREDIT: MEGA

Balenciaga’s rubber slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Slides like Hudson’s are a year-round casual shoe trend, providing comfort and relaxation from their simple silhouette. Most pairs feature a full rubber composition, though others include leather and even shearling. Aside from Hudson, stars like Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale and Hilary Duff have also worn Gia Borghini, Bernardo and Gucci slides in recent weeks. Hudson herself also wore the same Balenciaga style with a hot pink sports bra and leggings while at an event before hitting the beach.

Kate Hudson appears at an event in Miami on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, she typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

Give your casual looks a sharp finish in white slides.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas Adilette slides, $17 (was $34).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s 3D slides, $20 (was $25).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Moschino Embossed Logo slides, $175.