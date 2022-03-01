Kate Hudson Poses Towering Platform Pumps and a Purple Backless Minidress in Miami

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson shows how to pop in purple. The “Bride Wars” star posted a photoset on Instagram Monday in Miami that showed the actress posing in a vibrant look.

Outfit-wise, Hudson opted for a purple backless minidress from Valentino that featured an edgy design with a back cutout accented with a neat purple bow at the top of the neckline on the back of the piece. Over it, she wore a structured pink blazer that added a nice touch of color contrast.

Although she didn’t adorn herself with jewels, she did choose to carry a purple $2,850 Valentino Garavani VLOGO Rockstud Mix-Leather Chain Shoulder Bag. The bag incorporates the brand’s signature “V” logo in gold paired with the label’s stud style on the bag strap alongside gold chains.

On the footwear front, Hudson popped on a pair of cream-colored platform pumps that had a thin ankle strap for extra security and block heels. The shoes had a small Valentino logo on the ankle straps that act as the buckle.

When it comes to Hudson’s sartorial tastes, she tends to gravitate towards trendy silhouettes. For example, on her Instagram feed, Hudson showcases her affinity for structured tailoring and flowy dresses that are big on color and bold construction. Also, recently, we’ve seen Hudson wear a floral halter dress and Jimmy Choo sandals while visiting Miami for the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival representing her King Vodka label.

Hudson has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.

Flip through the gallery to see how Hudson’s street style has changed from 2004 to today.

