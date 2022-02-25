Kate Hudson’s Cozy Airport Style Includes Chunky Sneakers and Sweatpants

Actress Kate Hudson makes a case for comfy clothes, taking airport fashion to a new cozy level.

The actress was seen making her way into the airport in Miami on Thursday with a camera strung around her neck. The star cuddled up in an oversized burgundy cardigan with deep pockets. Hudson wore gold frames on her face and a red mask accompanying it.

The “You, Me, and Dupree” actress dressed down in a white tank and cream sweats that hugged her frame. The star wore little to no makeup and a black fanny pack around her waist, perfect for travel. Hudson accessorized with some dainty layered gold necklaces and some short little studs on her lobes keeping this simple. Hudson brightened up the look with some yellow nail polish on her fingers and a silver ring or two.

Kate Hudson at the airport. CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the actress and mom of three opted for some chunky sneakers with burgundy detailing on the side. The sneakers are the perfect comfort shoe to romp around in and are most certainly perfect for those long plane rides. The burgundy on the shoe is mimicked in the burgundy cardigan with the hues kept the same. The mix of gold and silver is unexpected but adds a nice touch, breaking up colors while diversifying the metals.

Kate Hudson Sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

Hudson is best known for her performance in the film “Almost Famous”, for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, the actress has starred in a whole slew of popular films including “About Adam” and 2021’s “Music”. The star is set to appear in “Knives Out 2” alongside big names like Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.

