Kate Beckinsale Gets Dolled Up in a Tulle Dress, Black Fishnets and Chunky Black Combat Boots

Kate Beckinsale gives a lesson in mixing textures. The “Underworld” actress shared a photoset on Instagram to show off her and her cat’s new looks.

The actress slipped into a white tulle dress that featured puffy sleeves and a bell-shaped skirt that feels modern yet takes cues from silhouettes of the past. It had a strapless design and areas of gathering throughout the garment. She accessorized with a pair of black fishnet tights that incorporated little pieces of embellishment throughout and a sparkly tiara.

To finish off everything, Beckinsale popped her feet into a pair of chunky black combat boots that incorporated a silver buckle and other matching finishing adornments. Her decision to pair a rugged shoe like this with a fluffy whimsical gown shows her affinity for mixing and matching textures.

Beckinsale has a fashionable and refined sartorial sense that prompts her to explore trends in her own unique way. For example, on her Instagram feed, we see her taking a stab at wearing punchy colors in a yellow jacket, bustier and skirt set, and we have even seen her wear a sequined minidress that offer up a nostalgic 70s vibe. When it comes to shoes, the “Pearl Harbor” actress wears towering platforms that help to streamline her getups with her signature touch.

On red carpets, Beckinsale dons beautiful creations from labels like Jenny Packham, Stella McCartney, Zuhair Murad, Rasario and Georges Chakra Couture.

Click through the galley to see Beckinsale’s standout street style looks through the years.

Put on a pair of black combat boots for a rugged appearance.

To Buy: Universal Thread Erin boots, $40.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell boots, $126 (was $180).

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Bryce boots, $225.