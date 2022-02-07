Kate Beckinsale Impressively Dances in 7-Inch Heels & Sheer Matching Mini Dress With Nina Kate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale puts a spin on Galentine’s Day in a flouncy sheer dress and platforms that gave the star a lot of extra height.

Suited up in their most girly of dresses, Beckinsale and her friend, actress Nina Kate, danced around and posed for the camera in pretty pink matching Selkie dresses. The mini dresses were adorned with bow detailing and resembled an apron. The dolly-like ensemble also featured lace trim and a voluminous skirt with several layered tiers. Beckinsale wore thigh-high black stockings and a black bow in her hair, keeping the look simple. The actress completed the look with some dangly gold earrings. For footwear, the British actress strutted her stuff in some sky-high platforms in a cream color that popped against the black tights she wore. The platforms are no joke, making the already-tall actress and model much taller on nearly 7-inch heels.

Nina wore the same outfit sans the tights, opting for a champagne-colored heel instead, fitted with little white bows. It’s a cute and almost punk look styled in two different ways with minimal effort. While the dresses were the same, Beckinsale’s look leans more edgy while Nina’s falls more feminine thanks to the addition of bows and lace. It goes to show you that a dress can be styled to fit multiple aesthetics and personal styles. It’s a flattering piece of clothing on both women, making the ensemble quite versatile. While the aesthetic of cutesy-goth is not new, the ensemble is fresh and interesting on both parties.

