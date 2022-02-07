×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Beckinsale Impressively Dances in 7-Inch Heels & Sheer Matching Mini Dress With Nina Kate

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
MEGA811579_002-1-1
June 2019
January 2019
August 2018
January 2018
View Gallery 30 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale puts a spin on Galentine’s Day in a flouncy sheer dress and platforms that gave the star a lot of extra height.

Suited up in their most girly of dresses, Beckinsale and her friend, actress Nina Kate, danced around and posed for the camera in pretty pink matching Selkie dresses. The mini dresses were adorned with bow detailing and resembled an apron. The dolly-like ensemble also featured lace trim and a voluminous skirt with several layered tiers. Beckinsale wore thigh-high black stockings and a black bow in her hair, keeping the look simple. The actress completed the look with some dangly gold earrings. For footwear, the British actress strutted her stuff in some sky-high platforms in a cream color that popped against the black tights she wore. The platforms are no joke, making the already-tall actress and model much taller on nearly 7-inch heels.

Related

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

Serena Williams Models a Sleek Date Night Bodycon Dress With Metallic Platform Heels

Kate Beckinsale Gets Dolled Up in a Tulle Dress, Black Fishnets and Chunky Black Combat Boots

Nina wore the same outfit sans the tights, opting for a champagne-colored heel instead, fitted with little white bows. It’s a cute and almost punk look styled in two different ways with minimal effort. While the dresses were the same, Beckinsale’s look leans more edgy while Nina’s falls more feminine thanks to the addition of bows and lace. It goes to show you that a dress can be styled to fit multiple aesthetics and personal styles. It’s a flattering piece of clothing on both women, making the ensemble quite versatile. While the aesthetic of cutesy-goth is not new, the ensemble is fresh and interesting on both parties.

See more of Beckinsale’s style through the years.

Check out these impressive platforms below.

 

silver sandals, heels, platforms, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Sandals, $138.

 

Chinese Laundry Teaser Sandal

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Teaser Sandal, $80

 

Good American
CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American Platform Heels, $185

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad