Kate Beckinsale Plays Dress Up in 6-Inch Heels, Yellow Bustier Crop Top and Miniskirt

Kate Beckinsale gave a whimsical outfit a sleek boost with daring heels in her latest OOTD.

The “Guilty Party” star posed with her cat, Clive, wearing a full Moschino outfit from the brand’s “Ladies Who Lunch”-themed Spring 2022 collection. The actress wore a matching yellow jacket, miniskirt and bustier crop top with white scalloped trim, creating a monochrome moment. Beckinsale’s jacket and skirt even featured animal-shaped buttons for a playful twist. The actress accessorized with a black hair bow and white earrings, while Clive wore a pink pig-printed onesie.

When it came to shoes, the “Serendipity” star opted for Valentino’s towering Tan-Go pumps, adding a sleek twist to her look. The $1,100 pumps featured glossy black patent leather uppers, as well as rounded toes, thick platform soles and delicate ankle straps. The pair’s boldest statement, however, came from its 6.1-inch block heels—instantly making Beckinsale’s look daring and slick.

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Valentino’s Tan-Go heels are a top “It” shoe this season, worn by Lily Collins, Nicky Hilton and Madelaine Petsch in recent weeks. The pair was a major hit in the brand’s Spring 2022 couture show’s front row, worn by Christine Chiu, Amelie Zilber and Lena Mahfouf, among others. Similar styles have emerged from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Versace in recent weeks, marking platforms’ official resurgence.

Platform heels have become a top style this season, due to their support from thick platform soles and ankle straps. Like Beckinsale’s, most styles include thick block heels—though others also feature stilettos. In addition to the “Farming” star, Lily James, Vanessa Hudgens and Savannah Smith have worn platforms by Roger Vivier, Vivienne Westwood and Ruthie Davis in recent weeks. Beckinsale’s no stranger to platform heels herself, even wearing a towering Jimmy Choo pair to the Carversteak grand opening in Las Vegas last December.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Boost your next look with platform heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega platform sandals, $60.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Reine pumps, $175.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Maren pumps, $198.