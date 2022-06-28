Kate Beckinsale Amps Up the Little Black Dress in 6-Inch Heels With Unexpected Headpiece

Kate Beckinsale shared a poetic message with equally poetic style yesterday with an Instagram photo. “The road to true love included an unexpected stop in Winnipeg and a brilliantly timed fruit pastille,” she wrote.

Beckinsale’s attire channeled the majestic elegance of an empress as her headpiece was one of the most favorable accents of the look. She posed with Gabriella Claire Morpeth in the utmost formal wear. This included a sleeveless black dress with diamond accents on the front. The dress began as a knotted bandeau with the jeweled emblems on the front as well as circular patterns on the bottom.

The dress had its own moment, which is fair for her choice of keeping her jewelry and other accessories light. She went for a pair of silver dangling earrings as well as a headpiece that was a reminder of the Statue of Liberty. And she used it as a headband for her ponytail, it was something very camp, as well as innovative for the star.

Lastly, her glossy black pointy pumps, which were set on 6-inch block heels, were everything needed to finish the outfit successfully. These heels would be perfect as statement formalwear footnotes, but on this occasion would make a great accessory to multicolored ensembles as well as various textiles like denim and leather.

Meanwhile, Morpeth stood next to her with a one-shoulder gown of much glamour. The cowl neck and silver dress with rich undertones were the perfect contrast to Beckinsale’s dark garment.

