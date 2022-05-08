Kate Beckinsale Boosts Blazer at Home With Lingerie Slip Dress and Sky-High Over-the-Knee Boots

Kate Beckinsale gave her sky-high shoe style a business-worthy makeover while posing at home.

The “Serendipity” actress struck a side-eyed pose in her foyer for an Instagram post, wearing a beige blazer with wide shoulders and two large brown front buttons. The classic outerwear was layered over what appeared to be a black slip dress with a lacy neckline, bringing it a lingerie-like twist. Completing Beckinsale’s outfit was a black hair bow and sparkly hoop earrings.

“Fly fishing by J.R Hartley,” Beckinsale humorously captioned the photo — referencing the 1991 fishing book by author Michael Russell, using the pseudonym of J.R. Hartley.

When it came to shoes, Beckinsale stuck with one of her go-to signature styles: platform boots. The actress’ daring set featured platform sole with a pointed-toe silhouette, as well as uppers that stretched over her knees. The black suede pair was likely complete with towering stiletto heels totaling 5-6 inches in height, similarly to other styles Beckinsale can be spotted in.

Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support boosts, thanks to thick soles and tall heels. Stars including Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and AnnaSophia Robb have also worn platform shoes by Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

Beckinsale’s an expert when it comes to high heels. In fact, she wore a set of metallic Schutz stiletto sandals with a gleaming gold Atelier Zuhra minidress to celebrate Lance Bass’ birthday last week, as seen on Instagram.

For footwear, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her footwear staples of ankle and knee-high black boots from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Prada. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands including Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Discover Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks in the gallery.