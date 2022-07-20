Kate Beckinsale Feeds a Baby Fox & Adds Rugged Edge to Her Tank Top Triple Play With Combat Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale put a twist on foxy loungewear Sunday in an Instagram video. The actress interacted with a fox in her backyard in layered tank tops in three different colors. She had on a ribbed white bralette under V-neck black top with lace trim. The final layer was a loose throw-over burgundy top. For her bottoms, she wore a pair of high-waisted leggings to match the casualness of her top.

Beckinsale’s accessories fixated on more headwear essentials. She wore a simple silver necklace and a pair of square-framed black sunglasses and a black bow clipped into her hair. The glasses paired well with the black accents all across the outfit. The “Underworld” actress wore an updo hairstyle to go along with her head accessory.

To finish this look off, she wore a pair of edgy black platform combat boots. These boots featured a rounded sole and tie-up laces and were a great way to end the simplistic outfit. Black platform boots have been a trendy choice of footwear because they can sharpen any look. They can work for an attire featuring garments that are more grunge and punk, but they can also contrast an outfit with softness effectively. Here, the leggings and the boots work great.

