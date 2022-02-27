Kate Beckinsale Visits Nature in Shredded Sweatpants and Fishnets with Platform Boots

Kate Beckinsale chose an edgy and comfy ensemble to visit animals over the weekend. The actress took time to feed, pet and play with an array of creatures, including a giraffe, sloth and porcupine—and, of course, her cat, Clive.

The “Guilty Party” star was cozily dressed for the occasion in a pair of gray sweatpants and a light blue graphic T-shirt. Her look gained an edgy punch from her sweatpants’ shredded legs, layered over a pair of crystal-studded fishnet tights. Beckinsale wore a leopard-printed ombre cardigan by R13 over her outfit, which featured distressed hem detailing. The actress elevated her look with layered gold necklaces, as well as a black hair bow, sunglasses with chain-link frames and gold drop earrings.

“Some love,” Beckinsale sweetly captioned a photo dump of her and various animals.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a set of platform combat boots. The style featured black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with silver eyelets. The pair was complete with buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles and block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. Beckinsale’s boots gave her comfy holiday outfit a grungy twist while solidifying her dedication to a towering platform shoe—even with athleisure.

Platform boots are a top trend this winter, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the “Farming” actress, styles from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks. Beckinsale’s no stranger to the style, wearing a similar pair while playing with puppies earlier this month.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

