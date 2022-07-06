Kate Beckinsale Gets Dramatically Purple in Ruffled Mini Dress & Platforms at Elie Saab Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Kate Beckinsale popped in head-to-toe purple.

The English actress attended Elie Saab’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 runway show on Wednesday. The collection, shown in Paris as part of Haute Couture Week, featured menswear— a first time for the Lebanese designer’s brand. Beckinsale was joined by an array of stars like Sabrina Elba and Olivia Culpo.

Beckinsale at Elie Saab’s Fall/Winter 2023 Paris fashion show on July 6. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

To the event, Beckinsale donned a pretty purple mini dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline as well as dramatic ruffle details. She added drop earrings to the look as well as a few rings. She carried a leather purse in the exact same hue as her dress that included gold hardware. Finally, she finished off her monochrome look with a pair of purple platform heels. Her shoes were covered in a soft, velvet material and featured a peep-toe design as well as an ankle strap for extra support.

Beckinsale at Elie Saab’s Fall/Winter 2023 Paris fashion show on July 6. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

For footwear, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her footwear staples of ankle and knee-high black boots from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Prada. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

