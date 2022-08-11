Kate Beckinsale Gets Stylishly Slick in Stacked Combat Boots, Bandeau Top & Checkered Shorts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale continued her edgy style streak in a recent Instagram post.

She had on a checkerboard looks from Keiser Clark that included a knitted cardigan that hung on her side; the “Pearl Harbor” star pushed her sleeves up.

Underneath the cardigan, she wore a black bandeau top teamed with a pair of high-waisted shorts that ended right above the knee. The fabric of the checkerboard being black and light blue created a rich texture.

Beckinsale styled her chestnut brown hair up in a high messy bun to the side. For her accessories, she wore a pair of gold irregular dangly earrings to add more layered details to her outfit. To contrast the brooding colors of her attire she opted for a green manicure.

For footwear, the model completed her look with platform combat boots. These black go-to platform silhouette had a high heel and a thick sole with lace-up details. There was a grommet belt attached to the top of the boot.

Beckinsale has worn the boots before, including when he coordinated with a tank top and jeans. In April, she wore the style with a black dress and tights, which shows the versatility of this edgy footwear.

When it comes to shoes, the “Click” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

