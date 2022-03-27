Kate Beckinsale Blooms in Strapless Rosette Gown and Sky-High Platforms for Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Party

Kate Beckinsale took her sky-high style for a night out — specifically, to Chanel’s pre-Oscars party — with hairstylist Aaron Light in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The “Guilty Party” star posed at home with Light and her cat, Clive, wearing a strapless Kamilla Purshie gown. The floor-length number featured a slim-fitting white floor-length skirt, complete with a side slit with black lining. Giving the look added elegance and drama was an oversized black and white rosette atop its bodice. Beckinsale allowed the floral appliqué to make the greatest statement, simply accessorizing with sparkly drop earrings and silver rings.

“Mum and dad went out,” Beckinsale captioned a post of her black-and-white look on Instagram.

When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals. The style included slick patent leather uppers with thick platform soles, as well as thin buckled ankle and wide toe straps. Though her heels weren’t visible, Beckinsale’s pair likely included stiletto or block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, surely boosting her outfit’s dramatic nature.

Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support boosts, due to thick soles and strappy silhouettes. Aside from Beckinsale, stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld have also worn platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. Beckinsale is known for her penchant for the style, often wearing stiletto-heeled pairs on the red carpet and at home.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

The “Underworld” actress usually favors her footwear staples of ankle and knee-high black boots from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Prada. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

