Kate Beckinsale Balances on Her Cat in Impressive Yoga Move in Chic Athleisure Outfit While Barefoot

Kate Beckinsale showed off her zen fitness routine with her Instagram followers yesterday. Incredibly, the actress turned her cat, who was clad in a little flouncy white dress, into her workout partner.

The star traded in her glam for a pair of white high-waisted leggings, pairing the bottoms with a dark blue bra top. Beckinsale layered the blue top over a white sports bra that matched the leggings perfectly. The athletic gear Beckinsale wore was from Bo + Tee, a popular athleisure brand among celebrities and influencers.

The actress wore her hair up in a high bun and secured it in place with a white headband. The actress stood barefoot on a red mat for her yoga session. While shoes can be optional depending on the type of workout, yoga slippers are sometimes embraced for slip-free footing.

In another post, Beckinsale pulled a completely different look, giving fans a touch of glamour. The “Serendipity” actress struck a side-eyed pose in her foyer for an Instagram post, wearing a beige blazer with wide shoulders and two large brown front buttons. The classic outerwear was layered over what appeared to be a black slip dress with a lacy neckline, bringing it a lingerie-like twist. Completing Beckinsale’s outfit was a black hair bow and sparkly hoop earrings.