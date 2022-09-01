Kate Beckinsale Elevates Resort-Chic Look In Colorful Caftan and 7-inch Heels While Enjoying the Warm Weather

Kate Beckinsale had a summer-chic fashion moment while she spends some time in her backyard with her dog Myf.

The 49-year-old actress posed in her backyard in a colorful turquoise and pink caftan. The flowing piece was the Madam Paisley caftan & turban set by Julia Clancey. Beckinsale took to Instagram to show her love and support for the brand, known for hand-embroidering and made-to-order pieces.

The actress said in the caption, “@juliaclancey is the queen of the summer.”

Beckinsale paired the look with beige strappy sandals with block heels. To accessorize, the actress wore tiny hoops and black, oversized square sunglasses with gold detailing on the sides. For beauty, she wore her dirty blond hair in a messy bun, and her makeup was kept minimal with a nude lip.

When it comes to her fashion choices, The ‘Guilty Party’ star loves to experiment with different styles and colors. She has been on a dramatic look spree for the past month. Beckinsale loves statement pieces like a fierce latex dress. One thing that the actress can not go without is platform shoes. Like in this look, Beckinsale loves a height-boosting boot or 6-inch platform stilettos. She loves to have a designer moment sporting brands like pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo. The model also loves to accessorize with jewelry. Whether she’s on the red carpet or sitting poolside, Beckinsale will always be sporting at least one glistening piece.

PHOTOS: Click to see Kate Beckinsale’s Street Style Looks Through the Years