Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots

Kate Beckinsale took a risk with her friend by her side.

The “Underworld” actress stood tall on her couch, holding her cat in her arms while a row of golden balloons swayed behind her writing out her name. Beside her, Beckinsale’s friend, costumer designer Gabrielle Morpeth, was by her side. The caption on the post reads, “Previously, on Love Island.”

Beckinsale stood before the camera in a black lacy underwear that sat high on her hips. Beckinsale paired the risky fashion choice with a white and red band tee that was cropped. The shirt was fitted with short sleeves and an oversized fit.

The actress threw her blond hair into a messy high bun and wore tiny gold hoops that contrasted with the grungy look. Beckinsale’s friend wore a fashion-forward black maxi dress with long sleeves and gold trim. The costumer wore black square shades and dainty gold jewelry.

Beckinsale kept the grunge theme going all the way down to her boots, expertly donning black platform knee-high boots. The sky-high platforms the 5’7 model even taller. Beckinsale loves her the style, pairing them with just about everything. The boots are tricky but extremely versatile, taking many of her outfits to new levels.

