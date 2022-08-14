Kate Beckinsale Gives Strapless Bikini a Cozy Twist With Cardigan and Gold Lace-Up Platforms

Kate Beckinsale’s latest bold outfit paired sleek swimwear with comfy knits — complete with daring heels.

The “Guilty Party” star posed by her pool on Instagram, wearing a two-toned bikini. Her set featured white high-waisted briefs covered in ruffles and sheer lacy panels, as well as strapless orange top that cinched with a tortoiseshell buckle. For a comfortable spin, Beckinsale layered the pieces with a deep green mohair cardigan. Completing her outfit was a pair of oversized sunglasses and delicate gold necklaces — as well as a stuffed lion in the background, seated on her couch indoors.

“He’ll never find me here,” Beckinsale joked in her post’s caption.

For footwear, Beckinsale completed her outfit with a set of sky-high platform sandals. Her pair featured a pale gold hue with thick platform soles. as well as thin crossed straps at its toe and ankle placements. Finishing the set were equally chunky block heels, totaling at least 5 inches in height. The style created a dynamic finish to the actress’ outfit, giving it a glamorous boost that was whimsical and bold.

The “Underworld” actress is no stranger to a bold pair of platforms, frequently wearing them in sandal and boot silhouettes. Earlier this week, she proved her penchant for the style while posing at home in another punchy outfit: striped Les Girls Les Boys pajamas and black satin Versace platform pumps.

When it comes to shoes, the “Serendipity” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

