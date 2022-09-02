Kate Beckinsale Adds Campy Twist to Bathing Suit with Veiled Headband & Fast Food Chain Logo

Kate Beckinsale brought swimwear glamour and fast food together in a new picture shared to her Instagram account.

The “Guilty Party” star posed in a bathing suit with the British fast food chain Greggs’ logo stamped all over.

“Everyone relax -it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER,” she captioned the picture.

Beckinsale completed her campy look with a veiled headband that had a large bow attached to it. She was also wearing a white belt to add an extra touch of glamour to her look. The actress tagged the designer Julia Clancey, who has often worked with her.

Earlier this week, Beckinsale shared another photo to her Instagram to show her caftan designed by Clancey while posing in 7-inch platform heels. For the occasion, she accessorized with tiny hoops and black, oversized square sunglasses with gold detailing on the sides.

Clancey is a costume designer known for her passion for vintage fashion inspired by the old Hollywood glamour.

The 49-year-old actress loves to experiment with different styles and colors. But if there’s one thing that the actress can not go without is platform shoes. She loves to have a designer moment sporting brands like pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo. The model also loves to accessorize with jewelry. Whether she’s on the red carpet or sitting poolside, Beckinsale will always be sporting at least one glistening piece.

PHOTOS: Kate Beckinsale’s Street Style Looks Through the Years