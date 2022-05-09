Karrueche Tran Elevates Red-Hot Latex Mini Dress With Gold Ice Pick Heels After a Chic Beach Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karrueche Tran isn’t one to shy away from trendy fashion or busy street style-inspired looks. But the 33-year-old model and actress can also turn a simple look into a fashion statement. Take her recent trip to a Miami beach for example. Simply put, you’ve never seen a white one-piece bathing suit look this chic and stylish.

To bask in the sand and sun, Tran wore a cream seersucker one-piece bathing suit to the bustling Miami beach on May 7 during Formula One weekend. The understated suit featured thin straps, a scoop neck and an overall modest cut. The star paired the look with matching cream statement hoop earrings and a smattering of silver rings. She also wore a simple gold watch on her wrist.

Karrueche Tran hits the beach in Miami with friends on May 7, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA The star pulled her hair back into a tight sleek bun, wearing only light makeup for practicality. The only pop of color in Tran’s look came from her long acrylic nails, which were painted in a bold light blue hue featuring neon green nail art.

Tran will be celebrating her 34th birthday on May 17, which accounts for her Miami trip. Aside from relaxing with friends and enjoying Miami nightlife, the model is attending a public birthday bash on May 9 in her honor, which also marks the end of the Miami Grand Prix.

Karrueche Tran attends Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 8, 2022 in Miami Beach. CREDIT: Courtesy if Carbone Beach

Karrueche Tran attends Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 8, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for Carbone Beach

On May 8, Tran was spotted at an A-lister event hosted by American Express in a red hot club-ready look. For American Express Presents Carbone Beach, the actress and model wore a red latex mini dress that featured a bra-like top and visible seams. The star paired the dress with a curly wet-look hairstyle and a low-key glam. For shoes, Tran wore simple gold stiletto sandals by Tom Ford with an ankle strap and signature padlock charm.

Karrueche Tran attends Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 8, 2022 in Miami Beach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Carbone Beach

The fourth and last season of “Claws,” which stars Tran as Virginia “China Doll” Loc, recently aired its last episode in February. Since then, Tran has appeared as Ivy in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot on Peacock. Tran is also rumored to be working on several movie projects, but only time will tell.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

Add versatility to your wardrobe with PVC sandals.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $69.30 (was $99).