Karrueche Tran Serves a Monochromatic Look in Leather Leggings and Chunky Knee-High Lug Sole Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karrueche Tran served a monochrome moment with a grunge edge in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Claws” alum was all smiles while out with friends.

Tran wore an oversized long-sleeve top that was embossed with a graphic logo in the top corner. She paired her pullover with sleek leather leggings. The Emmy Award winner accessorized her all-black look with black frames, thin hoop earrings, several silver midi rings, a black leather crossbody bag and neutral pointy nails.

Karrueche Tran spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California on February 27, 2022. CREDIT: BG005/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Karrueche Tran out with friends in Los Angeles, California on February 27, 2022.

She styled her dark tresses in loose waves and opted for minimal makeup. To elevate the moment, “The Bay” actress slipped into a pair of black leather lug sole boots. The knee-high silhouette was complete with a silver zipper closure and a chunky lug sole bottom. Lug sole boots are a top trend this winter season, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles, a thicker take on combat boots’ original ridged soles.

Karrueche Tran in knee-high leather lug sole boots in Los Angeles, California on February 27, 2022. CREDIT: BG005/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On the fashion front, Tran is known for having a chic and colorful sartorial sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely find her in risky cut-out ensembles, printed activewear, stylish swimwear, bold separates and edgy statement pieces. As for footwear, the starlet tends to gravitate towards lace up heels, furry pumps, metallic knee-high boots and fresh kicks.

