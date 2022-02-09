Karrueche Tran Elevates Flannel Shirt With Slit-Leggings & Peekaboo Sandals for Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karrueche Tran was one of the many celebrities to attend the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night. The celebration for the new shoe collaboration — as seen in Mugler’s Spring 2022 runway film — included stars like Megan Fox, Nicole Ari Parker, Savannah James, Dixie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler and many others. The soundtrack for the night was provided by Kitty Kash as well as a special performance by Chloe Bailey.

Karrueche Tran arrives at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in West Hollywood, CA on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Tran arrived at Terminal 27 in a casual, yet trendy ensemble. The “Claws” star wore a wine-colored flannel shirt. The plaid top was complete with slightly pointed shoulder pads and hints of olive green. She paired the checkered garment with black leggings. The sleek and sophisticated bottoms included slits on both sides of the ankle, which helped to provide a distinct finishing touch.

The Emmy Award-winning actress complemented her wardrobe with a high-top knot bun and side bangs. She opted for soft neutral glam and accessorized with stud earrings, a small black square clutch and sharp pointy green nails.

Savannah James and Karrueche Tran at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in Los Angeles on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

The length of her pants made it hard to get a glimpse of her footwear choice, but from the looks of it she slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. The silhouette included a thin strap and a square-shaped toe.

Celebrating Choo’s craftsmanship and Mugler’s historic legacy, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader and Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi blended sultry and slick details with sharp silhouettes and a dash of glamour.

Some of the styles in the collection include sheer sock boots in black, red and neon green colorways. Sandals with lace-up straps, PVC and crystal ball-accented thong straps; pumps included wrapped or buckled straps. The collection retails for $1,050-$3,995 is now available on JimmyChoo.com and at Jimmy Choo stores as well as retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, Fwrd, Ssense, Net-a-Porter, Browns, Tsum, Harrods and Selfridges.

