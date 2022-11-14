Karlie Kloss Goes Wild in Zebra Blazer & Black Jimmy Choo Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karlie Kloss took a walk on the wild side while in New York.

The supermodel shared a photo of her trip to Instagram on Nov 14. The image sees Kloss in an animal-printed suit and black mules combo, as she poses at a park in the middle of the concrete jungle.

The model wore a brown and black zebra-print suit featuring a blazer top cinched in at the waist by a black leather belt with a bronze ring, and matching wide-leg pants.

Kloss styled up the look with an over-the-shoulder handbag. She kept her long brown tresses styled down in casual waves.

For footwear, Kloss slipped on a pair of black suede Jimmy Choo Maelie mules. The $595 style featured a 2.8-inch curved heel and a square toe. The mules are made from black suede and feature delicate strap detailing.

Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Maelie mules by Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Kloss’s closet is filled with a wide variety of footwear options including those designed by The Row, Jacquemus, Aquazzura, Roger Vivier and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has been a longtime darling of the fashion world. Modeling since she was a teenager, Kloss has since become a recognized name in the fashion industry in her 30s. She has starred in campaigns for designers like Kurt Keiger, Dior, Versace, in addition to her modeling for Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

