Karlie Kloss Sparkles in Disco-Themed Sequin Dress & Gold Strappy Heels at W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Party

Karlie Kloss looked like a mirrorball at her latest event, shimmering beautifully.

The model attended W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary party in NYC on Wednesday. The soiree included other familiar faces like Emily Ratajkowski.

To the event, Kloss donned a disco-themed look, perfect for the party. She wore a silver sequin dress from Tom Ford. Her dress reached her ankles and had an open back and a halter neckline with a gold chain to tie it together. She wore her dark locks in large waves and wore small hoop earrings.

Kloss attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary party in NYC on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for W Magazine

Kloss completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals. Her gold heels used ankle straps as well as strap across the toes for support. The straps and heels featured chain details that tied in the chain neckline on her dress.

Kloss attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary party in NYC on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

The model’s footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Roger Vivier and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

Kloss attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary party in NYC on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Kloss, now 30, has been modeling since she was a teenager. She’s picked up her own iconic style over her career, which has included starring in campaigns for Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace, plus modeling in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Outside of modeling, she serves as Estée Lauder’s global spokesmodel and has also worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Express, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear as well.

