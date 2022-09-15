Karlie Kloss Shines In Glittering Sequin Trousers With Plunging Blazer & Strappy Platform Heels for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

Karlie Kloss added a sparkling touch to a sharp suit for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts.
Kloss was dressed to impress for the high-fashion affair, arriving in a black double-breasted satin blazer. The overcoat had wide velvet lapels, a deep V-neckline and sharp pointed shoulders. The runway sensation upgraded the signature style staple by deciding to go braless underneath.
The highlight of her ensemble came from her glittering wide-leg trousers. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the model accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and a silver metallic handbag. Kloss parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves and opted for dewy makeup with a neutral pout.
Completing her look was a pair of strappy platform sandals. The heels peaked out slightly underneath pants and included criss cross straps on the instep and a slightly pointed outsole.
Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show brought full-on disco glamour to a former trading floor by the World Trade Center in New York City. Spit into three sections for the daytime, evening and late-night outings, the collection featured an array of ’70s-worthy metallic and embellished shorts, plunging blouses, lacy undergarments and shimmering gowns, primarily paired with candy-colored ombre platform pumps. The front row was filled with a star-studded crew including Lori Harvey Ciara, Madonna, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as was the runway, where Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked.
