Karlie Kloss Shines In Glittering Sequin Trousers With Plunging Blazer & Strappy Platform Heels for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

Karlie Kloss added a sparkling touch to a sharp suit for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts.

Kloss was dressed to impress for the high-fashion affair, arriving in a black double-breasted satin blazer. The overcoat had wide velvet lapels, a deep V-neckline and sharp pointed shoulders. The runway sensation upgraded the signature style staple by deciding to go braless underneath.

Karlie Kloss attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 14, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The highlight of her ensemble came from her glittering wide-leg trousers. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the model accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and a silver metallic handbag. Kloss parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves and opted for dewy makeup with a neutral pout.

Related Gigi Hadid Is a Disco Queen in Sequin Gown & Platform Pumps at Tom Ford's NYFW Runway Bella Hadid Channels '70s Glam in Disco Dress, Supersized Earrings & Ombré Platform Pumps at Tom Ford's NYFW Runway Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford's NYFW Show

Completing her look was a pair of strappy platform sandals. The heels peaked out slightly underneath pants and included criss cross straps on the instep and a slightly pointed outsole.

(L-R) Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss attend the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 14, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show brought full-on disco glamour to a former trading floor by the World Trade Center in New York City. Spit into three sections for the daytime, evening and late-night outings, the collection featured an array of ’70s-worthy metallic and embellished shorts, plunging blouses, lacy undergarments and shimmering gowns, primarily paired with candy-colored ombre platform pumps. The front row was filled with a star-studded crew including Lori Harvey Ciara, Madonna, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as was the runway, where Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked.

PHOTOS: Karlie Kloss’s Off-Duty Model Street Style Through the Years