Karlie Kloss Dresses to Impress in Alexander McQueen Dress & Jimmy Choo Slingbacks At Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner took place on Thursday in New York City, and among the celebrity lineup, Karlie Kloss came dressed to impress. This was the foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women Dinner, with the goal set to raise funds for organizations that work to support those affected by gender-based violence. The American fashion model dressed up in a number from Alexander McQueen’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection for the occasion.

Karlie Kloss attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Kering Foun

Kloss opted for look 25 from the nominative brand when preparing for the high-profile dinner this week. Styled by fashion director Gro Curtis, the scarlet red garment was a perfect choice for the event — the ruffled neckline, constructed bodice, asymmetrical slit, and tailored skirt align masterfully with the supermodel’s style. The fashion phenomenon is known for taking risks, and this outfit was no different.

Kloss and Curtis styled the dress with black patent leather décolleté Jimmy Choo heels designed with crystal enhancements. The small black clutch with gold accents rounded off the look along with the layered gold necklaces.

Karlie Kloss (shoe detail) attends The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Project Runway executive producer is a poster girl for high fashion moments and has been ever since she signed with Elite Model Management at the age of 14. Whether it is Jean Paul Gaultier, Gucci, Louis Vuitton or Marc Jacobs, Kloss’s fashion dependability is more than five stars.

PHOTOS: Karlie Kloss’s Off-Duty Model Street Style Through the Years