×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Youtube Sensation Karla J Serves All-White Style In Sleek Tube Dress & Pointy Knee-High Boots at Kylie Cosmetics Event

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Karla J
Bella Thorne
Kristen Stewart
Addison Rae
Selena Gomez
View Gallery 28 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner threw a star-studded party to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The billionaire makeup mogul was joined at the event by her famous family and close friends.

Social media sensation Karla J was among the bunch to show support for Jenner’s new partnership. Karla arrived in sleek monochromatic style. The 26-year-old wore a white tube dress. The garment had a square neckline, small pockets and fitted bodice.

Karla J, Kylie Cosmetics, Balenciaga, Boots
Karla J attends at the Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Karla amped up the look with dainty earrings, futuristic shades, and Balenciaga’s Cagole XS Shoulder Bag. For glam, she styled her dark tresses in a high bun and let her bangs frame her face.

Karla J, Kylie Cosmetics, Balenciaga, Boots
Karla J arrives at a Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, the Youtube star slipped into Balenciaga’s Cagole Knee High Boot. The Western-inspired Cagole bag informs the shape and style of this lambskin-leather boot topped with textured studs, glinting buckles and extra long tassels. Knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Karla J, Balenciaga, Boots, Kylie Cosmetics
Karla J attends the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk & More Celebrities in Combat Boots 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad