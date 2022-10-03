Kanye West’s Far-Right ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Goes Viral at Yeezy SZN 9 Fashion Show

Kanye West made numerous statements during his surprise Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show — and one included his own outfit.

During the surprise fashion show, West was spotted wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with white lettering on its back, emblazoned with “White Lives Matter.” The statement — which has been used by far-right Conservative party members to combat the Black Lives Matter movement — was seemingly an affirmation of West’s political stances, and part of several models’ outfits in the show. This was further cemented from photos the rapper took at the event with conservative commentator Candace Owens, who wore a matching white T-shirt with the same lettering.

While opening the fashion show on Monday — which was announced just one day prior — with a speech, West discussed a range of topics like Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery, his same-year hospitalization and attending Paris Fashion Week with Tommy Ton in 2009. He also mentioned how media outlets focused on his events’ delayed start times.

“We did change the look of fashion over the past 10 years. We are the streets. We are the culture,” West said. “And we will not be bullied or treated differently than you treat any other fashion show that might start a little bit later just to present the best idea to you.”

On social media, the show’s lengthy hour and 15 minute-late start time was noted by editors in attendance on Twitter, including Vanessa Friedman and Mario Abad.

YZY now 1 hour and 15 minutes late — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 3, 2022

West also praised LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in the same speech, calling the fashion mogul “my new Drake.” The sentiment appeared to suggest that West would like to, similarly to Arnault himself, complete fashion and brand-building goals in the future — much like the mogul’s own work at labels including Celine, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Givenchy over the years.

The occasion notably featured a performance by a children’s choir from West’s Donda Academy — which included his daughter, North West.

Yeezy’s SZN 9 show was its first fashion show since 2020. It also occurred a month after the rapper said in an interview with Bloomberg that it was time for him to “go it alone” and cut ties from the corporate entities linked to his Yeezy brand, namely Adidas and Gap. In August, West also expressed disappointment through now-deleted Instagram posts with Adidas — which manufactures his Yeezy brand — for allegedly copying his designs, not giving him enough control over his products and not opening Yeezy stores.

West also called out Gap and terminated his contract with the retailer last month. According to West, Gap failed to fulfill certain contractual obligations, such as distributing Yeezy product in stores by the second half of 2021 and creating Yeezy Gap-branded stores.

Kanye West confirmed that he would be debuting a new Yeezy SZN 9 collection for his brand during Paris Fashion Week one day before the event after hinting its unveiling one month earlier.