Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Vogue World Fashion Row In Oversized Patent Leather Coat & Chunky Rain Boots

The Vogue World event during New York Fashion Week brought out an A-list roster of VIP’s. Vogue magazine celebrated its 130th anniversary with a live runway show and fashion experience.

The event turned into a star-studded affair with Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls making an appearance on the runway. While Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey, Jared Leto and even Kanye West.

(L-R) Jared Leto and Kanye West attend VOGUE World: New York during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

Ye was casually dressed for the evening, arriving in a black shiny coat which he paired with matching trousers. He completed his look with a brown zip-up hoodie and sported a full beard.

Kanye West attends Vogue World: New York during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to the shoes, other photos show that the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist completed his look with brown boots. The silhouette ran up along his calves and thick outsole with a rugged heel for greater comfort and traction.

West favors futuristic and utilitarian footwear styles. The record producer often wears his own sneakers, clogs and boots from his Yeezy line. Aside from his own brand, he’s also worn Air Jordan sneakers in the past. In recent months, West’s style has shifted to feature work, combat and hunting boots from brands like Dryshod and Viron. Aside from his own Yeezy brand with Adidas, West has also collaborated with Gap and Nike during his career.

The runway show featured new looks from the Fall/Winter 2022 collections of Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, No Sesso, Diesel, Banana Republic, Tory Burch, and so much more.

