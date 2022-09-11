Kanye West Credits Snoop Dogg Wearing a Tommy Hilfiger Rugby in the ’90s as an ‘Impactful Marketing Moment’ in His Life

Kanye West shared a moment on Instagram today that ’90s rap fans are sure to remember fondly.

The multihyphenate posted a photo on the social media platform of Snoop Dogg — then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg — wearing a classic red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt. In terms of marketing, West said this moment was particularly important to him.

“Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” West wrote in the caption.

The image of Snoop in the Tommy Hilfiger rugby was taken during a March 1994 performance on “Saturday Night Live.” The rapper’s appearance on the show was not long after the release of his timeless debut album “Doggystyle,” which arrived late in November 1993 to much fanfare. (The post has been removed, however Snoop can be seen wearing the shirt at the 20:20 mark in the video below.)

The rap world has had strong ties with the Tommy Hilfiger brand dating back to the early-’90s, when legends of the moment who are still revered today were wearing the clothes or talking about it. For instance, Grand Puba of Brand Nubian is widely known for being the first rapper to mention the brand in a song, doing so in 1992 on the Mary J. Blige record “What’s the 411?”. Years later, R&B icon Aaliyah would further boost its profile and broadened its audience with her unique style. In 1996, the brand brought the beloved singer on as a spokesperson, appearing in Tommy Jeans campaigns and becoming a staple in its marketing efforts.

West’s timing of the post couldn’t be more fitting. Tommy Hilfiger will reveal Tommy Factory tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, a fashion show inspired by Andy Warhol for New York Fashion Week.