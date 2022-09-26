Kanye West Slips On Bejeweled Thong Sandals for Burberry’s London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West held court on the front row at the Burberry spring 2022 fashion show during London Fashion Week today. The event featured a star-studded runway with models like Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell all making appearance.

West pulled out the perfect ensemble to kick off the fall season. The fashion mogul and award-winning rapper wore a full leather outfit. The look consisted of a leather jacket that featured sleeves tied in a knot at the center. He teamed the top with matching leather pants and kept his head covered with a black hoodie.

(L to R) Kanye West, guest, Stormzy, Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe aka Melissa’s Wardrobe and Bruna Marquezine attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

When it came down to footwear, the “Flashing Lights” musician added a little bit of bling to his wardrobe with a pair of bedazzled flip-flops. The black silhouette was connected to his pants by a thick band and included a silver crystal-embellished strap and round, flat outsole. This is one of the first times that West has been spotted without black boots or a shoe style from his Adidas Yeezy collaboration.

Kanye West attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 runway show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: GC Images

A closer look at Kanye West’s flip-flop at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week on September 26, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

West favors futuristic and utilitarian footwear styles. The record producer often wears his own sneakers, clogs and boots from his Yeezy line. Aside from his own brand, he’s also worn Air Jordan sneakers in the past. In recent months, West’s style has shifted to feature work, combat and hunting boots from brands like Dryshod and Viron. Aside from his own Yeezy brand with Adidas, West has also collaborated with Gap and Nike during his career.

