Kanye West Goes Monochrome in All-Black With His Favorite Red Wing Boots, Skinny Jeans and Leather Jacket

Kanye West continues to give a lesson in making monochromatic clothes look sleek.

The “Love Lockdown” rapper was spotted yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble. West opted for a black oversized leather jacket that featured extra-long sleeves and two front pockets. Underneath, he wore a neutral-colored T-shirt that helped pull his outfit together nicely. On the lower half, he chose a pair of black skinny jeans that fit within his one-color vibe.

Kanye West is seen out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kanye West is seen out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

Kanye West is seen out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, West slipped his feet into a pair of tall black Red Wing boots. These boots have been his favorite shoe silhouette as of late, as we’ve seen him wearing them frequently.

A closer look at Kanye West’s Red Wing boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Ye has a unique and trendy clothing aesthetic that allows him to be a trendsetter in a few areas of the fashion industry. He is a designer who creates new sneaker trends and styles that are beloved on Instagram feeds and on runways alike. Some of his favorite silhouettes included skinny denim, intricate leather pieces and easy hoodies. He has recently taken a strong liking to Balenciaga, and he’s often spotted wearing the brand or carrying the label’s shopping bags. On the footwear front, he typically wears sneakers by his Adidas Yeezy brand and boots.

West has made a name for himself within the fashion industry and has been the creative director of Yeezy for years. He recently collaborated with Gap on a collection of clothing that has functionality and comfort in mind. His newest collection with Gap will be “Engineered” by Balenciaga with the help of the French luxury house’s creative director, Demna, who last year ditched his surname Gvasalia.

