Everything to Know About Kanye West’s New Favorite Red Wing Boots

If you’ve been following Kanye West‘s moves as of late then you have probably realized he’s been wearing a particular pair of new boots nonstop. And not just any old boots. These are 17-inch safety boots from Red Wing Shoes, a Minnesota-based brand that celebs like Ryan Gosling, Drake and David Beckham have all been seen in over the years.
While Ye’s pull-on boots are designed to take on hazardous situations, with electrical hazard and steel toe protection, as well as a waterproof exterior and rugged Vibram sole, he’s now worn them on a cozy dinner date and on stage.
For dinner earlier this week at swanky Manhattan eatery Carbone with actress Julia Fox, the Yeezy designer styled the utilitarian boots with gray paint-splattered Levi’s and a black Balenciaga windbreaker worn over a washed-out navy hoodie.
It’s not at all unlike West to make a subversive sartorial outwear choice. Memorably, the rapper shunned the dress code at the 2019 Met Gala, which was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and instead donned a simple workwear look that included a humbly-priced Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket, matching pants and Yeezy boots.
While the “Donda” rapper’s exact Red Wing stompers aren’t currently available, we rounded up a selection of similar safety boot styles that you can shop below.
Get the look.
Irish Setter by Red Wing Ironton 17-Inch Safety Boots, $120
L.L. Bean Lacrosse Insulated Alphaburly Pro Boots, $190
Muck Boot Chore Classic Steel Toe Work Boots, $145
