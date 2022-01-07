Everything to Know About Kanye West’s New Favorite Red Wing Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been following Kanye West‘s moves as of late then you have probably realized he’s been wearing a particular pair of new boots nonstop. And not just any old boots. These are 17-inch safety boots from Red Wing Shoes, a Minnesota-based brand that celebs like Ryan Gosling, Drake and David Beckham have all been seen in over the years.

While Ye’s pull-on boots are designed to take on hazardous situations, with electrical hazard and steel toe protection, as well as a waterproof exterior and rugged Vibram sole, he’s now worn them on a cozy dinner date and on stage.

For dinner earlier this week at swanky Manhattan eatery Carbone with actress Julia Fox, the Yeezy designer styled the utilitarian boots with gray paint-splattered Levi’s and a black Balenciaga windbreaker worn over a washed-out navy hoodie.

It’s not at all unlike West to make a subversive sartorial outwear choice. Memorably, the rapper shunned the dress code at the 2019 Met Gala, which was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and instead donned a simple workwear look that included a humbly-priced Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket, matching pants and Yeezy boots.

While the “Donda” rapper’s exact Red Wing stompers aren’t currently available, we rounded up a selection of similar safety boot styles that you can shop below.

