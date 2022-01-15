Kanye West Goes Monochrome in an All-Black Ensemble Paired With Tall Black Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kanye West makes a strong statement with his latest outfit.

The “Monster” rapper was spotted while leaving SoHo Warehouse in Los Angeles yesterday in a look fit for the creative. For the ensemble, Ye popped on a black sweatshirt and a pair of black sweatpants for a uniformed slouchy getup. He accessorized with a singular black glove, a black backpack and a pair of sleek sunglasses. West also carried a Balenciaga shopping bag with him.

Kanye West leaving the SoHo Warehouse in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Kanye West’s tall black boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, West opted for a pair of tall black boots that featured a rugged, thick sole and a honeycomb demarcation on the top upper, as well as a lined tread on the toe of the boots.

West is known for his edgy, fashion-forward aesthetic that’s beloved globally within streetwear culture. He is a stylist and designer who continues to find ways to find his own lane and set trends when it comes to his sartorial creations and his sneaker silhouettes. Some of his favorite garments include slouchy sweats, distressed denim and intricate leather pieces. Recently, he has been sporting Red Wing boots that have set the internet ablaze with fans clamoring to cop a pair of the shoes.

Ye has a sharp eye for fit and style and has been the creative director of his own brand, Yeezy, for years. He recently partnered with Gap to create his namesake line for the clothing label. The next collection will in part be “engineered” with the help of french luxury design house Balenciaga.

Put on a pair of tall black boots for a rugged, streamlined look.

Click through the gallery to see West’s shoe style through the years.

