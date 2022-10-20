Kanye West & Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night

Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.

The Brazilian model’s outfit consisted of a black low-cut tank top alongside slouchy black cargo pants fitted with multiple pockets that offered Nalu ample storage space. The rapper’s romantic partner tied an oversized hoodie around her hips, the style sitting low, altering the silhouette of the already wide-legged pants to make them look much larger.

Ye And New Flame Juliana Nalu Have A Dinner Date In Beverly Hills on Oct. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Nalu accessorized with a dainty gold pendant necklace and showed off her new stylish shaggy mullet in the process. The 24-year-old carried two red roses, seemingly a romantic gesture from West himself.

“Ye” mirrored his new girlfriend’s look, the rapper wearing a black tank tucked into slim fit black jeans that were belted. The performer donned a black cap with white numbers reading out “2024” on the brim, the public figure certainly trying to make some sort of a statement with the date in mind. Both looks are reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic futurism fueled by boxy boundary pushing silhouettes and inventive footwear.

Both parties wore black rubber boots with a slouchy feel that further altered the silhouette in an interesting way. Often worn with skirts and dresses, the style is perfect for the colder months as it protects from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Ye And New Flame Juliana Nalu Have A Dinner Date In Beverly Hills on Oct. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The style has become a canvas for many different silhouettes, colors and patterns thanks to the shoe’s versatile nature. Rubber boots are perfect for weathering storms and snowy conditions but the footwear can be worn rain or shine.

