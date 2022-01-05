Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so.
The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox.
Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on Tuesday, the Yeezy designer also added a pair of black gloves.
Meanwhile, Fox wore a striking blue multicolored coat over a charcoal gray look and slouchy black patent leather boots featuring a pointed toe. The 31-year-old Italian-born actress also donned black leather gloves.
This isn’t the first time the father of four has shown off the bold boot look. Kanye also wore them on stage during a benefit concert with Drake and to visit Tyler the Creator’s new Golf Le Fleur store in Malibu last month.
thanks to everyone who came by pic.twitter.com/bXgwiULnS4
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 13, 2021
Shop the look for yourself, if you dare.
