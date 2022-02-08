Kanye West Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit and Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kanye West gives monochromatic dressing another go.

The “Ultralight Beam” rapper was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday night, wearing an all-black ensemble. The rapper has really been feeling the art of color coordinating outfits as of late, as this is not the first time he has worn a head-to-toe black look within recent months.

For this particular outfit, West opted for an oversized leather jacket that featured puffy sleeves and a sharp collar paired with black light-wash slim jeans. He accessorized with a black mask that incorporated many dot cutouts all-over and a pair of black gloves for a uniform appearance.

Kanye West out and about in Los Angeles in black Balenciaga x Crocs boots. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Ye chose a pair of Balenciaga x Crocs boots that have the functionality of a rain boot and the relaxed feel of a Crocs clog. The shoes have grown in popularity over the last few months with celebs like Jordyn Woods and Justin Bieber donning the silhouette. Although Ye’s black colorway is out of stock online, there is a gray version of the shoes for $650 available for purchase at Neimanmarcus.com.

A closer look at Kanye West’s black Balenciaga x Crocs boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to West’s fashion sense, he has an edgy and uber-trendy taste that pushes him to create some of the industry’s most coveted streetwear and sneaker items. But, as of late, West had delved into making Red Wing boots his go-to shoe and juxtaposing the clunky boots with black outfits.

Ye has a sharp eye for fit and style and has been the creative director of his own brand, Yeezy, for years and recently collaborated with Gap on a line of Yeezy x Gap clothing.

Flip through the gallery to see West’s shoe style through the years.

