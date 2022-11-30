Kanye West Slips On Balenciaga Boots for Shopping With Daughter North West In Adidas Yeezy Sneakers & ‘Donda’ Tribute Shirt

Kanye West and North West were a coordinated father-daughter duo while out in Los Angeles on Nov. 29. The pair spent quality time together at a mall after North’s basketball game earlier that day.

Kanye sported all-black attire for the outing. The award-winning rapper and songwriter donned a black zip-up hoodie, which he paired with a simple T-shirt and small bag that was draped around his neck. The “Dark Fantasy” hitmaker complemented both tops with charcoal denim jeans.

When it came down to the shoes, Ye slipped into Balenciaga’s Excavator Boot. Crafted in Italy, the pull-on style features a rubber upper and sole as well as a logo and graphic print on the side.

North was casually dressed for the occasion. The 9-year-old star wore a “Donda” T-shirt from Kanye’s 2021 listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The shirt is a tribute to the rapper’s late mother. She complemented the top with black basketball shorts.

Completing North’s look was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN sneakers in “Bright Cyan.”

The “Bright Cyan” Yeezy Boost MNVN brings bright vibrant color to the silhouette. A cyan-blue nylon upper is broken up by reflective “700” branding, exclusive to the MNVN 700 iteration. A no-tie lace system helps keep you secured and a full-length boost cushioning system is encased by a black rubber midsole and outsole.

West favors futuristic and utilitarian footwear styles. The record producer often wears his own sneakers, clogs and boots from his Yeezy line. Aside from his own brand, he’s also worn Air Jordan sneakers in the past. In recent months, West’s style has shifted to feature work, combat and hunting boots from brands like Dryshod and Viron. Aside from his own Yeezy brand with Adidas, West has also collaborated with Gap and Nike during his career.

